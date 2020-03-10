Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.63% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $465,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000.

NASDAQ PSCH traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $138.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

