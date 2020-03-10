Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 10th (AAWW, AKBTY, AMBA, APNHY, AUTL, AVGO, BJRI, BLDR, BLMN, BOOM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

