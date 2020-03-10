Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $126.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

