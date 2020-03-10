Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ship Finance International (SFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ship Finance International (NYSE: SFL):

3/9/2020 – Ship Finance International was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.70 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Ship Finance International had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Ship Finance International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

2/19/2020 – Ship Finance International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/23/2020 – Ship Finance International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/14/2020 – Ship Finance International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the third quarter worth $146,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

