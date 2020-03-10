Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2020 – ACI Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/29/2020 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/29/2020 – ACI Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – ACI Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

1/29/2020 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – ACI Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – ACI Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,644,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,085,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

