Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO):

3/4/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

3/3/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

2/26/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

