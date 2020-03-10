Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2020 – Iridium Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Iridium Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Iridium Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Iridium Communications was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Iridium Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Iridium Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Iridium Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

IRDM stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.73. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,803,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

