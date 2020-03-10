Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT):

3/4/2020 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

2/26/2020 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

2/25/2020 – PennantPark Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – PennantPark Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

2/14/2020 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

2/6/2020 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

2/6/2020 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2020 – PennantPark Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

1/28/2020 – PennantPark Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,769.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

