Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Renewable (PL)

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE: PL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.25 to C$9.50.

3/4/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

3/4/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

2/19/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

1/17/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Shares of TSE PL opened at C$7.68 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of C$5.98 and a 12 month high of C$12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.21.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.