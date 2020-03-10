Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DHI Group (DHX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) recently:

3/4/2020 – DHI Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – DHI Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – DHI Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/21/2020 – DHI Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – DHI Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/28/2020 – DHI Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/20/2020 – DHI Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/14/2020 – DHI Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company's operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. "

DHX opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,004,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 91,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 191,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

