Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Icon (ICLR)

Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2020 – Icon is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $174.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Icon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $179.00.

1/29/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

1/27/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

1/17/2020 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.39. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Icon Plc alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,591,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,406,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Icon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.