Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

3/4/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

1/25/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $893.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.18. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 31,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.