Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,932 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,022% compared to the average daily volume of 158 call options.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Ferro has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $864.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

