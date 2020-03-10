Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of IOM stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 351 ($4.62). 28,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 376.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $365.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. Iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 265.50 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 409 ($5.38).

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

