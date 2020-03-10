IOST Achieves Market Cap of $55.14 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $55.14 million and $35.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coineal, CoinBene and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00482401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.88 or 0.06378572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013114 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, BitMart, Ethfinex, BigONE, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Binance, Bitrue, Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, Coineal, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinZest, Kucoin, Koinex, ABCC, OTCBTC, IDEX, GOPAX, DDEX, Zebpay, Livecoin, DragonEX, BitMax, WazirX, IDAX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

