IoTeX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.59 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coineal, Bgogo and Gate.io. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $19.62 million and $3.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00483297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.80 or 0.06392729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057634 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031067 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012507 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003739 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bgogo, Coineal and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.