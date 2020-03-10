IQE (LON:IQE) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Peel Hunt

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IQE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered IQE to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 74.60 ($0.98).

IQE stock traded down GBX 6.04 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 40.06 ($0.53). 2,948,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.26. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.27.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

