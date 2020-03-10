IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $7.61 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,010,976,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,126,151 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

