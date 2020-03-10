iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Requisite Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,475,000 after acquiring an additional 371,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,262,000 after acquiring an additional 307,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.58 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.