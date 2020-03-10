iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,621,000. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 261,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,495,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $274.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.12 and a 200-day moving average of $312.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.58 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

