iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000.

IXN stock opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $232.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.40.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

