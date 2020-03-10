iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 72,737 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 5,195 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 833,970 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 217,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. 504,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,628. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $117.20.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

