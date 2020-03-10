iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 2.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 47,666,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,120,229. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

