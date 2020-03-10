iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

EFG opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

