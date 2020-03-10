iShares MSCI France ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,013% compared to the average volume of 100 put options.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. 172,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,674. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,304,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 304,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 159,161 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 162,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 119,671 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,742,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

