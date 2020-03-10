iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.38 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

