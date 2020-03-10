iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 210,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

