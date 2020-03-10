iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $45,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 825,466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,696,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,761,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.26 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

