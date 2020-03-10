iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,461 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 81,663 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Jackson Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $870,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. 27,809 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.