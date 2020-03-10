iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.54 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

