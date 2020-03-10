iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Requisite Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.