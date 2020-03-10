iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

