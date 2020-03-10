IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Bank of America initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

TFII stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,223. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

