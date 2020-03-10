Italo Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Italo has a market cap of $18,149.70 and approximately $139.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,851,907 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.