Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

TSE IVN traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,128. The company has a quick ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.60. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.38 and a 12 month high of C$4.54.

In related news, Director Robert Martin Friedland purchased 21,500 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,441,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,147,314.05.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.