J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

