J Daniel Plants Buys 8,900 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,198.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $346,348.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, J Daniel Plants acquired 23,855 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15.

On Friday, February 28th, J Daniel Plants acquired 26,005 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00.

CUTR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 126,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,501. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $283.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 48,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 1,047,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cutera by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 132,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cutera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

