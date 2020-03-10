Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBL traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. Jabil has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,006,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $394,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,783 shares of company stock worth $7,382,313. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

