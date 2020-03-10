Jacqueline Scanlan Sells 1,299 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 118 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $11,564.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,965,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,853,000 after acquiring an additional 229,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,633,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 606,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,638,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Haemonetics by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

