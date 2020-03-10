Jarvis+ Reaches Market Cap of $232,033.05 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $232,033.05 and approximately $82,946.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,420,651 tokens. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

