Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin Sells 615 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $68,566.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Finbar Larkin sold 292 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $34,791.80.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. 890,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $99,885,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

