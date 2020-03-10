Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $34,791.80 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $34,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Finbar Larkin sold 615 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $68,566.35.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. 890,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

