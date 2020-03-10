Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) VP Sells $27,647.44 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $27,647.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,795.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Patricia Carr sold 568 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $63,303.60.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. The stock had a trading volume of 890,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,540. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

