Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) VP Sells $63,303.60 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) VP Patricia Carr sold 568 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $63,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $854,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $27,647.44.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25.

JAZZ traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. The stock had a trading volume of 890,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $99,885,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

