Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,467 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMPINJ alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 250 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $8,500.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 250 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $8,737.50.

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. IMPINJ Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.15.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in IMPINJ by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.