Jens Monsees Buys 180,000 Shares of WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) Stock

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) insider Jens Monsees acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$113,040.00 ($80,170.21).

Shares of ASX:WPP remained flat at $A$0.57 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 642,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. WPP Aunz Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of A$0.69 ($0.49).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from WPP Aunz’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. WPP Aunz’s payout ratio is -18.73%.

About WPP Aunz

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

