Jewel (JWL) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Jewel has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market cap of $17.94 million and $1.12 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.76 or 0.02506458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00212888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

