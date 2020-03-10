Jingmin Qian Acquires 15,000 Shares of Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) insider Jingmin Qian purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.52 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,860.00 ($37,489.36).

ASX ABP traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$3.40 ($2.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.84. Abacus Property Group has a 1 year low of A$3.55 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of A$4.38 ($3.11).

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Abacus Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.64%.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.