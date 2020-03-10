JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 25,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

