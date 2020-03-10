John Bolduc Acquires 37,600 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc purchased 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $498,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, John Bolduc purchased 40,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $499,600.00.

WHF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 287,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,906. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $275.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.